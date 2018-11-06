Winnipeg construction worker randomly shot on Powers Street while heading to work

A Winnipeg construction worker was shot while walking along Powers Street in what appears to be a completely random and unprovoked attack.

Police said the man, 46, was walking to work Monday at about 6:30 a.m. near Pritchard Avenue when he was shot in the upper body. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

“It was completely random, unprovoked, unexpected, there was no confrontation,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek. “He was just walking to work and he was just shot.”

The man’s co-worker, Laura Brooke, said she heard from her boss shortly after the man was shot.

“All of a sudden he heard a ‘Hey!’ really loud, and [the victim] turned around, and there was a guy with a mask on, black clothing, and took a shot, went flying past his head, and then shot again and hit him in the shoulder.”

Out of concern for her co-worker’s safety, she did not divulge the victim’s name or the name of their workplace.

The man has now been released from hospital, said Brooke. “[The bullet] was not embedded and totally in him, it grazed his shoulder.”

Brooke said she visited her co-worker in the hospital.

“He was shocked because he goes to work every day, same time every day, whether it’s working in the north end or south end, nothing like this has ever happened,” she said.

“He’s a great guy, he’s got a family … he wants to come back to work, but he definitely does not want to come back to anywhere in the North End area.”

Police have suggested the shooting was a gang initiation, said Brooke.

“I work in that area actually every day,” she added. “I’m scared. I’m actually scared to go to work. If it’s a random shooting for no reason, it could be anybody.”

Skrabek said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

