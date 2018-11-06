Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Oshawa
A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police said they responded to a call around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Wilson Road South between Olive Avenue and Shakespeare Avenue.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and they don’t believe alcohol or speed to be a factor in the collision.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
Police said the area will be closed to traffic for the duration of the morning rush hour.
