Bill Kelly: This American election matters to Canada

All elections matter, but today is a monumental day in American politics with the much-anticipated midterm elections.

The pundits tell us that control of the House of Representatives is up for grabs, and that could have a significant impact on politics for years to come.

We’re expecting Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election later this year and a Democratic House could very well begin impeachment proceedings if Trump is found to be complicit in any wrongdoing.

But this election could also have a dramatic impact on Canada-U.S. economic relations.

The revised USMCA trade deal has yet to be ratified and the makeup of the new Congress could determine the fate of that deal.

Some Democrats have questioned Donald Trump’s authority to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum and a change in policy on a tariff war would certainly impact the Canadian economy and even our local Hamilton economy.

The current Republican Congress has essentially given Trump a blank cheque to do whatever he wants and many Americans fear that their democracy is now dominated by oligarchs.

A change in leadership in Congress should provide the proper checks and balances needed to renew confidence in the American political system.

Canada will be watching with great interest Tuesday night because what American voters decide will have a ripple economic impact on both sides of the border.

