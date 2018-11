Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 3 after slick road conditions led to multiple collisions on Monday, Lethbridge police said.

Officers dealt with crashes that blocked eastbound and westbound lanes on the Highway 3 bridge deck.

Lethbridge police reminded the public to exercise caution when driving, especially in extremely slippery conditions.

Police are on scene in response to multiple motor vehicle collisions on the Highway 3 bridge deck in both the eastbound and westbound directions. Please avoid using highway 3 at the present time as both directions are blocked. — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) November 6, 2018