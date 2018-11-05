Crime
November 5, 2018 7:48 pm

Calgary police drug unit issues Canada-wide warrant for man after he misses court date

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Cory Dale Cromwell is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Calgary Police Service
A man facing drug and weapons charges in Calgary is wanted on a country-wide arrest warrant after he missed a court date.

Investigators with the Calgary Police Service’s drug unit issued the warrant on Monday for 35-year-old Cory Dale Cromwell.

Police believe he may have moved across the country and could be living in Halifax, N.S.

Cromwell is described as being about five-foot-nine and 190 pounds. He has a medium build and police said he often has a shaved head.

Anyone with information about Cromwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
