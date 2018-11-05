Regina students honour Canadian veterans in No Stone Left Alone ceremony

160 students paid their respects during a field trip to remember, placing 1300 poppies on the headstones of veterans in the Field of Honour at the Regina Cemetery.

It’s part of the second annual No Stone Left Alone ceremony, a day meant to educate students about those who serve and of the sacrifice of Canada’s fallen.

“Our schools do the best that we can to educate students about Remembrance Day and about pausing for a moment and what the poppy means. Ceremonies like this just take it that one step further and help get a deeper level of education and sort of foster that respect from a younger age,” Sub-Lt. Callista Szachury with the Royal Canadian Navy said.

In 2017, 8001 students participated at 101 cemeteries across the country and while many are too young to know the battles fought by those who gave their lives, their quiet gesture is a symbol of gratitude.

“It started in 2011 in Edmonton by a lady who was inspired by young children in Europe. Every Remembrance Day they make sure there’s a Canadian flag and a poppy placed on the graves of fallen soldiers over there,” Szachury said. “Last year it hit every province and territory in Canada and this year there’s over 40 ceremonies taking place across the country.”