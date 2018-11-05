Critical donation period underway for Feed Nova Scotia

In the next few weeks, Feed Nova Scotia are hoping to collect a hefty portion of its yearly fundraising.

Director of Communications, Karen Theriault, says that the weeks after Remembrance Day are absolutely critical and that there is always some anxiety over whether or not the donations will come in like they have in the past.

“Typically in the next eight to nine weeks, we need to raise about 40 per cent of all of the funds that we receive throughout the whole year,” Theriault said from Feed Nova Scotia’s new Burnside headquarters.

“So every single minute, every dollar is critical to making sure we get the job done.”

Nova Scotia consistently places near the top when it comes to food insecurity in the country and Theriault says that thousands of Nova Scotians access food banks every year.

Theriault added that she is constantly impressed by the generosity and willingness of people to donate, however, the way in which donations are received is changing.

“In general, we are seeing in recent times, food donations down. That seems to be the trend,” she said.

“So long as that financial donations stay steady, we are OK, but we absolutely hope that people will remember that there are individuals struggling right across this province every single day.”

Feed Nova Scotia operates 145 agencies across the province that distribute food to those in need and recently, they’ve gotten a boost from farmers to help fill those agencies with produce.

In 2016, the Nova Scotia government introduced the Farmers Donation Tax Credit, that gives tax relief to farmers who donate excess food to food banks.

“We have a couple of people out meeting with farmers today and tomorrow because farmers are so critical to everything we do. When they donate, they don’t just donate a couple of bags of food,” she said.

“They are donating bins and bins, and truckloads of fresh cauliflower and squash and potatoes and apples.

“It’s absolutely critical to what we do and in the next few weeks, as we prepare to put together some 4,000 to 5,000 Christmas hampers to support those in need, it’s that product that they are growing so hard in their community, that’s going to make that happen.”