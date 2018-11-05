Petition calls for removal of Saskatoon Co-op’s board of directors

A petition is calling for the removal of Saskatoon Co-op’s board of directors.

A Facebook group set by some members is looking for 300 signatures to request a special meeting.

A petition organizer said members would vote on removing and replacing the nine directors if the meeting is called.

The group wants the board to block a proposed system that would put new hires on a lower pay scale than existing workers.

Roughly 900 UFCW local 1400 members walked off the job Nov. 1 to back their contract demands.

The union said a two-tier wage system would lower wages for women and vulnerable groups.

Saskatoon Co-op said the current wage ranges are unsustainable and changes are needed for the company to remain competitive.

The two sides last met on Nov. 2. No new bargaining dates have been announced.