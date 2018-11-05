Family of slain Burnaby woman speaks out after former B.C. Lion charged with murder

The family of a murdered Burnaby woman is thanking investigators following the arrest of a suspect nearly a decade after her death.

Former B.C. Lion Joshua Boden is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Kimberly Hallgarth, whose body was found inside a home on Colborne Avenue in March 2009.

Boden, who had dated Hallgarth, was previously acquitted of assaulting her and was long considered a person of interest in the investigation.

Boden played for the Lions in 2007.

Since the end of his football career, Boden has found himself in trouble with the law on numerous occasions.

Boden was arrested in New Westminster last May and charged with two counts of assault.

Prior to that, he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault, one count of obstructing justice and one count of assaulting a police officer. Those charges stemmed from a 2009 incident in which he groped a woman at a SkyTrain station, an incident that prompted an unusual safety warning from police.

Hallgarth’s family is now thanking the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) for its dedication to the case, saying they are happy about this next step.

“We have waited nearly 10 long years for this moment and are relieved that closure is in sight,” the family said in a statement.

“Only we know the unimaginable grief that our family has been going through and the toll it has taken on every family member. What we have been going through is something that no family should ever have to experience.”

The family added, “we can only hope that the accused will cooperate and help everyone involved move forward.”

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press