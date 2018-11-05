Rona stores closing in Peterborough and Lakefield

Lowe’s Canada is shutting down 24 Rona stores across Canada, including in Peterborough and Lakefield.

The closure impacts 28 employees at the store on Chemong Road in Peterborough and 12 employees at the store in Lakefield.

READ MORE: Lowe’s to close 31 stores, including Rona locations, in Canada

“Lowe’s Canada will support impacted employees, including by transferring eligible employees to other locations within our network whenever possible. All impacted employees will be supported by our HR team,” states an email from the company to Global Peterborough.

There is no exact date for closure for the two stores, but Lowe’s Canada says all 24 locations will be closed by the end of January.

READ MORE: Our map of all Canadian Rona and Lowe’s stores closing by February