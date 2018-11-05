MAP: These are the Rona and Lowe’s stores closing in February

Thirty-one Rona and Lowe’s hardware stores are closing in 2019, the company announced Monday during a “strategic reassessment.”

The company named 27 affected stores are from New Westminster, B.C., Calgary, Alta., along with various locations in Ontario and Newfoundland. That amounts toto about three per cent of the company’s Canadian footprint.

They will be closed by Feb. 1, 2019.

“The decision was informed by the strategic reassessment work we have been doing over the last few months. … We plan to continue to evaluate all businesses and elements of our portfolio annually,” the company told Reuters.

There is so far no news on how many employees will be affected or let go because of the closures.

“Everything will be done to ensure a smooth transition until the stores are closed, and Lowe’s Canada will support impacted employees, including by transferring eligible employees to other locations within our network whenever possible,” said Sylvain Prud’homme, chief executive of Lowe’s Canada, in a statement.

Here’s where the stores are closing:

British Columbia:

RONA Columbia Square – 105-1015 Columbia Street, New Westminister

Alberta:

RONA Calgary – 11520 – 24th Street SE, Calgary

Reno-Depot Calgary West – 12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary

Ontario:

RONA Mississauga – 1133 Dundas Street West, Mississauga

RONA Mississauga – 1692 Lakeshore Rd, Mississauga

RONA Sault Ste. Marie – 132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie

RONA Sudbury – 943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury

RONA Peterborough – 1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough

RONA Kingston – 1452 Bath Road, Kingston

RONA Lakefield – 178 Water Street, Lakefield

Lowe’s North York – Centerpoint – 6600 Yonge Street, North York

Lowe’s Sault Ste. Marie – 248 Northern Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie

Québec:

RONA Ste-Clotilde – 335, Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay

RONA Iberville – 870, boulevard d’Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

RONA L’Assomption – 723, boulevard L’Ange-Gardien, L’Assomption

RONA Granby Moeller – 788, rue Moeller, Grandby

RONA Ste-Rose – 134, boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval

RONA Rivière-des-Prairies – 9200, boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montréal

RONA Rouyn-Noranda – 1200, rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda

RONA Ange-Gardien – 194, rue Principale, Ange-Gardien

RONA Saint-Elzéar – 100, rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzéar

Newfoundland:

RONA Conception Bay South – 825 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay

RONA Goulds – 53-59 Main Highway, Goulds

RONA St. John’s – 1297 Topsail Road, St. John’s

RONA St. John’s – 60 O’Leary Avenue, St. John’s

RONA St. John’s – 710 Torbay Road, St. John’s

RONA Bay Roberts – 242 Conception Bay Hwy, Bay Roberts

