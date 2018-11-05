1 killed, 1 in critical condition after ATV collision in Camden East

OPP say a woman was killed and a man was left in critical condition after a serious ATV collision in Stone Mills Township.

Napanee OPP responded to a report of an ATV collision on the Cataraqui Trail north of Camden East on Sunday at 2:45 p.m.

Police say the collision occurred on the trail approximately 200 metres east of County Road 4.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Norland

A man and a woman were riding an Arctic Cat four-wheeler when it struck a metal gate that was across the trail, police say. According to an OPP news release, the riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

Both parties were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The woman, 28-year-old Miranda Shaddick of Napanee, succumbed to her injuries while she was in hospital, while the unidentified man remains in hospital with serious injuries as of Monday afternoon.

Police did not respond to a request for further comment.