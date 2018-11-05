150-year-old gravesite discovered in City of Kawartha Lakes

Police say human remains found last week in the City of Kawartha Lakes belong to a historic gravesite.

On Nov. 2, City of Kawartha Lakes police were contacted after an archaeologist discovered human remains in a rural area south of Lindsay. The archaeologist was hired to conduct a survey of land which was adjacent to known historical gravesites.

“The complainant was attempting to determine if there were any other graves prior to the area being developed further,” said Sgt. Dave Murtha on Monday.

Human bones were found in an unmarked grave outside the marked graveyard.

“It was determined the shallow grave was likely at least 150 years old and there was evidence of a coffin including pieces of wood and square nails,” Murtha said.

Police say they will not be investigating any further as the human remains were not related to a criminal offence.