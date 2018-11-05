‘Bachelorette’ couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth split

Despite the rare success story, couples who get engaged on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and actually make it to the altar are few and far between.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, who became engaged in the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015, are calling it quits after more than three years together.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple announced in a joint statement to ET Canada.

“This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the statement continues. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Earlier this year, Bristowe, 33, addressed rumours that she and Booth, 31, had broken up.

“So here’s the truth. I’m in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy downtime with the people that I love in a country that I love. Family is so important to me. Relationships, in general, are very important to me. I put relationships first,” she said in her “Off the Vine” podcast in August.

“Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge. He is the most dedicated person I’ve ever met. He’s going to have to be there for months. We are both so busy, and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart,” she continued. “Shawn and I are 110 per cent committed to each other and, yes, we are still together.”

However, she did hint that things weren’t all that rosy in the relationship. “You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits?” she added.