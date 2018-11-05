Canada Post workers in Barrie walk off job, join rotating strikes

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) in Barrie walked off the job late Sunday night as part of the ongoing rotating strikes.

According to a release issued by the CUPW, as of Sunday night, 1,400 more employees from the London and Barrie locals joined 1,800 employees across the country participating in the strike action.

The union, which represents more than 54,000 postal employees across the country, is protesting working conditions, job security, forced overtime and other issues.

Canada Post says operations in more than 70 communities have been impacted by the rotating strikes since the action began on Oct. 22.

As part of the strike, CUPW has also called a national overtime ban for both of its major bargaining units at Canada Post.

According to the release, postal workers, no matter what their job at Canada Post, will not work more than an eight-hour day, and no more than a 40-hour work week.

As of Monday morning, 24 union locals were participating in the strike action:

All depots of Scarborough (except Pickering), Ont.

Barrie, Ont.

Brantford, Ont.

Calgary (as of 8 a.m. MT, Nov. 5), Alta.

Carbonear, N.L.

Channel-Port-Aux-Basques, N.L.

Corner Brook, N.L.

Deer Lake, N.L.

Edmonton (as of 8 a.m. MT, Nov. 5), Alta.

Exploits Valley, N.L.

Fort Erie, Ont.

Gander-Lewisporte, N.L.

Guelph, Ont.

Lethbridge (as of 8 a.m. MT, Nov. 5), Alta.

London, Ont.

Medicine Hat (as of 8 a.m. MT, Nov. 5), Alta.

Saguenay Lac St-Jean (as of 11:00 a.m. ET, Nov. 5), Que.

Sault Ste Marie, Ont.

Simcoe, Ont.

St. Anthony, N.L.

St. Catharines, Ont.

Stephenville, N.L.

Welland, Ont.

York Distribution Center of Scarborough, Ont.

According to Canada Post, mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in the impacted areas while the union continues the strike activity.

As a result, Canada post is warning customers they could see delays of several days.

An updated list of locals participating in the rotating strikes can be found on the CUPW website.

