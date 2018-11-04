Canada
November 4, 2018 4:49 pm

In Photos: Edmonton’s Rutherford House opens the doors to First World War history

Rutherford House Remembers

Guests of the Rutherford House Provincial Historic Site were invited to go back in time to the First World War and experience just a few of the things a soldier would have done while preparing for battle.

Historical interpreters shared photos, documents, stories and even food from the wartime era.

“We want to become closer to our history and reflect on these tragedies. Maybe we’ll have people walking away and learning a little bit more about our history,” said Ron de Jong, a historical interpreter at the Rutherford House.

Over 650,000 Canadian men and women served in the First World War between 1914 and 1918. Over 66,000 were killed in the conflict and more than 172,000 were wounded.

After the First World War, people around the world honoured the brave men and women who fought for them on Armistice Day, now known as Remembrance Day.

“One of the things that we like to make sure is that people understand that there is a human connection there. These were people that went off bravely and, as inspired as they felt, were met with absolute tragedy,” de Jong said.

