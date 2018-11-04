Vigil held for NDG man killed by police

A vigil was held Sunday afternoon in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce for Nicholas Gibbs, the young man killed by police last August.

Mourners gathered in Trenholme Park and walked to the corner of Montclair Avenue and De Maisonneuve Boulevard — the spot where the father of three was shot five times by Montreal police.

“We’re here in solidarity with the family… but also here to denounce the police killing of another member of our community and the inhumane interaction between our communities and police, especially when dealing with people in mental health distress,” said Marlihan Lopez from Black Lives Matter Montreal.

“We need to hold the police accountable but also the city so they can reflect and understand that police should never (be) the first responders to issues of mental health crises.”

Gibbs’ family recently announced they were suing the city of Montreal for moral and punitive damages.

“No mother should have to bury their kids. It’s not right; I want them to be charged,” Erma Gibbs, Nicholas’ mother, said at a recent news conference with her three grandchildren.

“Every day, I look in the face of these kids; I think about their dad.”

The family also released an eyewitness video of the intervention.

In the video, five gunshots can be heard. Two of the shots were fired after Gibbs turned his back.

Quebec’s independent police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, is still investigating the incident.

