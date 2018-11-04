Good Samaritan stabbed trying to protect fellow passenger on Winnipeg bus

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a fellow bus passenger.

Police said the incident occurred around midnight, after the suspect robbed another man at knifepoint.

According to police, the suspect’s first victim was waiting for a bus at Graham Avenue and Edmonton Street when the suspect whipped out a knife and stole his phone and wallet.

READ MORE: Armed teens attack passenger on Osborne bus

Ten minutes later, the suspect got on a bus at Graham Avenue and Donald Street, where he again brandished his knife, this time yelling racial slurs at another man.

The suspect threatened to stab the man he was yelling at, who then tried to leave the bus.

WATCH: Edmonton mother thankful for support after experiencing racism on bus

“The suspect tried to follow the black male off the bus,” Const. Jay Murray said. “These two bystanders, or witnesses, stand up and essentially block the suspect from continuing.”

“This results in a struggle — one of the bystanders is stabbed in the lower leg.”

Police said the man was taken to hospital and treated for his wounds.

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Winnipeg bus in ‘unprovoked attack’

Devon Evan Charles Henderson faces charges for robbery, uttering threats, possessing a weapon and assault with a weapon.

He remains in custody.