Network remains shut down at St. Francis Xavier University after attempted cyberattack

An entire network shutdown remains in place at St. Francis Xavier University, following an attempted cyberattack last week.

According to the university’s alert system, IT Services is still working on re-establishing services, including network accounts.

“While work continues, you may be prompted to enter your St. FX network password,” the alert reads.

“Please ignore this request until further notice.”

In a statement to students and staff Thursday, the university said an investigation was launched after its IT Services team recognized “odd activity” occurring within the St. FX network environment.

Alerts to students and staff indicated that IT Services was investigating an attempted cyberattack.

An entire shutdown of the campus’ online systems was implemented as a result. The shutdown is disrupting access to email, the school’s online course system, shared storage space and drives on the St. FX network.

It remains unclear where the cyberattack originated.