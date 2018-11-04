London police seek public assistance in search for missing woman

London police are appealing to the public as they continue their search for a missing London woman.

Anesta Hesch, 36, is described as a Caucasian woman, standing about five feet tall and weighing 120 pounds.

READ MORE: Charges pending against suspect in hit-and-run crash with LTC bus

Police say she was last seen wearing a long black winter jacket stretching down to her knees, a beige scarf, pink earmuffs and Bog rubber boots.

Hesch was also seen carrying two backpacks, a blanket and a brown leather jacket.

The missing woman was last seen on Oct. 31 in the area of Commissioners and Wellington roads at around 9 a.m.

WATCH: Toronto police launch missing persons unit

Police and family are concerned for Hesch’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Hesch’s whereabouts is urged to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).