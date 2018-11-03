Vancouver police searching for missing senior with medical issues

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old man with medical issues.

Police say John Armstrong suffers from short-term memory loss and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

He was last seen leaving his care facility in South Vancouver, near Southeast Marine Drive and Elliot Street around noon on Saturday.

Armstrong is described as five-foot-two with a slim build. He has short, dark hair and a short beard. Police say he was last seen wearing a black toque and may have been wearing a blue jacket with a hood. He was also carrying a black bag that resembles a briefcase.

Police say Armstrong is known to use transit and may appear disoriented or confused.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and wait with him until first responders arrive.