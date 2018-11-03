Calgary minor hockey teams prepare for inaugural Currie Cup

Two rival hockey teams came together to learn about leadership from an Afghanistan veteran on Saturday.

Maj. Mike Mackillop spoke to the Bantam AAA Sabres and Flames at Calgary’s Poppy Plaza, focusing on his time overseas and how his experiences have translated to the ice.

“Leadership, in general, is about putting yourself in the right position to make the right decision,” Mackillop said. “That translates whether you’re in military, business or if you’re on a hockey team.”

The two teams will look to use Mackillop’s shared experiences when they face off in the inaugural Currie Cup on Nov. 14 at the Ken Bracko Arena.

Jackson Rowland, who plays for the Bantam AAA Sabres, said Mackillop’s speech will stay with him as he plays in the Cup.

“I think we’ll have different thoughts on the ice,” said Rowland. “We’ll be thinking about them when we score.”

The memorial game is named after Lt.-Gen. Arthur Currie, who commanded Canadian troops during the First World War.