Police release sketch of man wanted following alleged sexual assault near York University

Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted following an alleged sexual assault near York University last month.

Police said on October 24 at about 7:30 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was walking in the area of Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road when she was sexually assaulted.

She was grabbed from behind, but fought the man off and was able to escape, police said.

The suspect is described as black, 20 to 25 years old, 5’9″ to 5’10” with a slim build. He was wearing a light-coloured shirt, a dark bomber jacket, dark tight pants and a dark grey toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

