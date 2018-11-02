Florida yoga studio shooting leaves 2 dead, including shooter, 4 wounded

A gunman killed one person and wounded at least five people before he killed himself on Friday at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida‘s capital, police said.

READ MORE: Trump begins rally blitz attacking media, stoking immigration fears

The shooting took place during a class at the Hot Yoga studio in a Tallahassee shopping center, city Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters. Four of the wounded were in critical condition, DeLeo said.

“The suspect is deceased and one victim has passed away at the hospital,” he told reporters.

The gunman was a “single actor” and there was no immediate threat to the Tallahassee community, DeLeo said. He gave no motive for the attack or details about the shooter.

WATCH: Police on scene in Florida after 6 injured in shooting near Jacksonville Jaguars stadium

A witness at a nearby bar said people came inside seeking assistance, saying a man was acting strangely inside the Hot Yoga Studio then began shooting during a class, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for state governor, said he had halted campaigning to return to the city.

“I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement’s quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I’m in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight,” Gillum tweeted.