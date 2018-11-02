Ready and rested, Rockets host Wheat Kings on Saturday night

They say practice makes perfect. And so it’s pretty perfect that the Kelowna Rockets have had plenty of practices lately.

“I like it,” said Rockets head coach Adam Foote. “We get to know the kids and work on some things, so I think it’s been good.”

The Rockets haven’t seen game action since last Saturday, when they squeaked out a 4-3 overtime win against Prince George.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all,” Rockets veteran Kyle Topping said in regards to going a practice-filled week without games.

The break, however, is also a well-deserved rest, with Kelowna having recently played 15 games in 26 nights. With a new bench boss in Foote, the break is allowing the coach to get into the groove of things.

WATCH BELOW: An extended interview with Rockets head coach Adam Foote.

But Foote is being careful to ensure that practice-filled groove isn’t confusing or overwhelming his team.

“We’re putting things in place,” said Foote. “But we also want them when the puck drops to go play hockey.”

So much so that Foote gave the team a day off yesterday in order to be ready for the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday.

“They play a consistent game for 60 minutes,” said Foote. “They are doing a lot of little things right, so it’s going to be a good test.”

The real litmus test on whether the Rockets have improved may just come the following week, when they hit the road for six games after another lengthy five-day break.

“I think we are all excited,” Topping said of the upcoming road trip. “It’s fun to get on the road. For some of the young guys, it will be their first big road trip. We’re excited and we’ll be read.”

That’s all Foote is asking of his new charges. At least for right now.

“We don’t expect to figure it out or get this all at once,” said Foote. “It takes time, so we want them to play first and they’ll start to get it.”

The Rockets (6-10-0-0) host the Wheat Kings (7-3-3-2) on Saturday at Prospera Place. The game will have a pink theme, as it’s Paint the Rink Pink night. The Rockets will be wearing special pink jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society. Game time is 7:05 p.m.