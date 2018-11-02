1 person killed, 1 injured after highway crash near Gibbons

One driver was killed and another driver was taken to hospital after their two vehicles collided on an Alberta highway near Morinville Thursday evening.

At around 5:20 p.m., RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 between Township Road 570 and Township Road 572 about eight kilometres north of Gibbons.

Officers said two SUVs — one heading north and one heading south — crashed head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to hospital “with injuries,” RCMP said.

The two drivers were the only people in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Crews remained on scene and traffic was re-routed until about 10:15 p.m.

Neither alcohol nor road conditions appear to be factors in the crash, RCMP said.

The crash site was about 40 kilometres north of Edmonton.