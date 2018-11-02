Manitoba government urges seniors to get high-dose vaccinations

With the cold weather approaching quickly, flu season is in full swing. The province is stressing the importance of seniors in long-term care facilities getting high-dosage flu shots.

” I encourage all Manitobans who are eligible to receive this vaccine to get it,” Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen said.

Residents of long-term care facilities who are older than 65 are all eligible for the increased dosage version of the flu shot.

“The goal in offering this particular vaccine is to further mitigate the health risks that come for Manitobans living in these care facilities when flu outbreaks occur,” Friesen continued.

In 2017, Manitoba became the first province to offer an increased dose version of the flu shot. When comparing the first flu season following the 2017 decision to the 2014-2015 flu season, the government said there were:

• fewer outbreaks of influenza A in long-term care facilities,

• fewer confirmed cases of influenza among long-term care facility residents aged 65 and over,

• a statistically significant decrease in the risk of getting influenza A, and

• fewer all-cause deaths in immunized residents aged 65 and over.

The province’s influenza immunization campaign is currently underway and the program offers the flu shot free of charge to all Manitobans older than six months.

You can find out more information on the flu shot and how to get it here.

