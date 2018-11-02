Cineplex to open Rec Room social playground in Barrie in 2020

A new “social playground” is coming to Barrie in 2020.

According to a release issued by Cineplex, Park Place in Barrie’s south end has been chosen to house a new 32,000-square-foot social playground known as The Rec Room in 2020.

“The Rec Room at Park Place will be a social playground where millennials, families and kids of all ages can come together for great food and fun times,” president and CEO of Cineplex, Ellis Jacob, said in the release.

“We know that so many Barrie residents have visited our location in downtown Toronto at the historic Roundhouse, so being part of this conveniently located, open-air shopping centre in the heart of Barrie makes perfect sense for us and the community.”

The complex aims to bring together dining, amusement, gaming, technology and live entertainment all under one roof.

According to the release, the facility will include multiple dining options, classic games including air hockey, ping pong and bowling and new virtual reality experiences from VRstudios.

The complex will also include a live performance space where musical acts, bands, comedy, trivia, karaoke and live DJs will perform.

According to the release, construction on the facility is scheduled to begin early next year with a targeted opening date in the summer of 2020.