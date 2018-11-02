5 Things To Do

November 2, 2018 1:14 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 2, 2018

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Surrey Light Festival, Coquitlam Remembers, and Forbidden Vancouver

1 – Light Festival
November 4-10 6PM-9PM
Bear Creek Park, Surrey
Surrey.ca

2 – The Vintage Barn Market at Christmas
November 2 & 3
The Heritage Park, Chilliwack
Thevintagebarnmarket.ca

3 – Coquitlam Remembers
November 1-10
Blue Mountain Park, Coquitlam
Coquitlam.ca

4 – Forbidden Vancouver
On Going
Various Locations throughout Vancouver
Forbiddenvancouver.ca

5 – Bacio Rosso
November 1-December 31
Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver
Baciorosso.com

