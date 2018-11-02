5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 2, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

1 – Light Festival

November 4-10 6PM-9PM

Bear Creek Park, Surrey

Surrey.ca

2 – The Vintage Barn Market at Christmas

November 2 & 3

The Heritage Park, Chilliwack

Thevintagebarnmarket.ca

3 – Coquitlam Remembers

November 1-10

Blue Mountain Park, Coquitlam

Coquitlam.ca

4 – Forbidden Vancouver

On Going

Various Locations throughout Vancouver

Forbiddenvancouver.ca

5 – Bacio Rosso

November 1-December 31

Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver

Baciorosso.com