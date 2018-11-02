5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 2, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
1 – Light Festival
November 4-10 6PM-9PM
Bear Creek Park, Surrey
Surrey.ca
2 – The Vintage Barn Market at Christmas
November 2 & 3
The Heritage Park, Chilliwack
Thevintagebarnmarket.ca
3 – Coquitlam Remembers
November 1-10
Blue Mountain Park, Coquitlam
Coquitlam.ca
4 – Forbidden Vancouver
On Going
Various Locations throughout Vancouver
Forbiddenvancouver.ca
5 – Bacio Rosso
November 1-December 31
Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver
Baciorosso.com
