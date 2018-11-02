Crime
November 2, 2018 9:53 am

RCMP investigating Oxford House homicide

By Online Journalist  Global News
RCMP in Oxford House are investigating an early-morning assault Thursday that they said led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the northern Manitoba community.

Another 21-year-old is in custody.

RCMP Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are part of the ongoing investigation.

