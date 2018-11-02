RCMP investigating Oxford House homicide
RCMP in Oxford House are investigating an early-morning assault Thursday that they said led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the northern Manitoba community.
Another 21-year-old is in custody.
RCMP Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are part of the ongoing investigation.
