Slippery conditions around southern Manitoba as light snow moves in

A dusting of snow left highways around southern Manitoba slippery Friday morning.

680CJOB has received several reports of slippery conditions around Winnipeg’s perimeter highway. A crash on the east perimeter near Gunn Road left the northbound road down to one lane.

RCMP said a pickup truck pulled out onto Gunn Road at about 7:10 a.m. and was rear-ended by a car. There were no injuries and the scene was quickly cleared.

There have also been reports of a crash on Hwy. 12 north of Steinbach.

Below is a shot of Hwy 6. near St. Laurent Friday morning, courtesy of the Manitoba Government’s highway cameras.

One Global News reporter’s father sent her this photo after he slid into the ditch near MacGregor, Man. Friday morning. (He’s OK.)

Global News is also hearing reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Grassie Boulevard and McLellan Drive.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the city is snow mixed with rain ending Friday afternoon with a high of 3 C.

We have reached out to Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP for comment.