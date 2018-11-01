Crime
November 1, 2018 5:05 pm

Police investigating after tools reported stolen from Bradford West Gwillimbury workshop

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of tools were reported stolen in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of tools were allegedly stolen from a workshop in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont.

According to South Simcoe police, officers received a report on Nov. 1 at around 9:30 a.m. of a break-in at an address on County Road 27.

Police say the alleged victim told officers someone had entered their workshop and stolen a number of tools.

READ MORE: Police charge teen in connection with stabbing in Bradford West Gwillimbury

Police estimate that the tools reported stolen are worth thousands of dollars.

Officers say the theft appears to have occurred between 11 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 1.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bradford
Bradford break in
Bradford West Gwillimbury
Break And Enter
Break In
County Road 27
South Simcoe Police
Stolen Tools
Theft
Theft Investigation
theft of tools

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News