Police investigating after tools reported stolen from Bradford West Gwillimbury workshop

Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of tools were allegedly stolen from a workshop in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont.

According to South Simcoe police, officers received a report on Nov. 1 at around 9:30 a.m. of a break-in at an address on County Road 27.

Police say the alleged victim told officers someone had entered their workshop and stolen a number of tools.

Police estimate that the tools reported stolen are worth thousands of dollars.

Officers say the theft appears to have occurred between 11 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 1.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).