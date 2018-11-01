Police searching for prowler reported on Hamilton’s East Mountain

Hamilton police are investigating an alleged incident involving a prowler on the East Mountain.
According to police, a Good Samaritan saw a man looking into a neighbour’s window at a home on East 35th Street late Sunday night.
Police say the suspect was at the bedroom window of a woman in her 20s, who was awake at the time but did not notice the man.
The Good Samaritan went outside to confront the suspect and attempted to restrain him until law enforcement arrived, according to police.
After a short struggle, police say the suspect was able to break free and fled the scene but may have suffered a cut on his face during the incident.
The Good Samaritan was not injured.
Police have since obtained surveillance photos of the suspect.
Investigators don’t believe this incident is related to prowler reports in the west end.
Hamilton police are encouraging the public to call 911 with any reports of suspicious activity and to be vigilant about locking doors and securing windows.
Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation is urged to call Det. Sgt. Marco Del Conte of Division 3 Criminal Investigative Branch at 905-540-3851.
