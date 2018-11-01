Vigil for Pittsburgh victims being held at Regina City Hall

Following the tragic death of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Oct. 27, Regina residents will have the chance to pay their respects on Thursday night.

Beth Jacob synagogue and the Regina Multi-Faith Forum are holding a “Vigil for Wholeness in a Broken World” to honour the Pittsburgh victims at 5 p.m. on the plaza of City Hall.

“We’re talking about an act of hatred, and it’s something that seems to be raising its ugly head yet again,” said Beth Jacob synagogue Rabbi Jeremy Parnes.

“It’s very important for good people everywhere — people of faith, people of all kinds, from all backgrounds — to be able to stand together and say: ‘No, this is unacceptable.’”

Attendees will have the opportunity for prayer, reflection and action.

“We need to take a moment to remember those who were murdered and killed in this tragic event,” Parnes said.

Parnes said he was in shock when he first heard what had happened in Pittsburgh.

He hopes Thursday night’s vigil will help bring the world a little closer.

“We are a strong community and we will be strong not just here but across the world. We’ve had an outpouring of support and kind words, prayers and blessings from people everywhere,” Parnes said.

Donations will be accepted to help cover the funeral expenses of those who lost their lives and medical expenses of those injured.

Robert Bowers, the man charged with opening fire at the Pittsburgh synagogue, was in federal court on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to all 44 counts against him, including hate crime and firearms offences.