Ridesharing legislation coming soon: B.C. transportation minister

B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says we will finally get to see the provincial government’s ridesharing legislation before the end of November.

But first, Trevena says they are completing phase one of their plan, which is increasing the number of taxis in British Columbia..

Uber long wait? BC won’t allow ridesharing until fall 2019

“We are working with the Passenger Transportation Board as an independent tribunal, who are looking at the applications, who are assessing applications, who are making sure there will be that 15 per cent of extra cabs on the road,” she said. “And then we are going to move on the legislation.”

So far, there are about 160 applications and the goal is around 500.

Ridesharing has been a long time coming.

The NDP government had campaigned on having the services in place by Christmas 2017, but later said British Columbia will not have ride-hailing until at least the fall of 2019.