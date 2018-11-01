Edmonton’s 4-year operating budget proposes 3.3% tax hike next year

City administration has released the proposed four-year operating budget, which suggests a 3.3 per cent tax hike for Edmontonians next year.

The proposed tax increase in 2019 is more than what city council originally anticipated.

“I think we were all hoping for a lower number,” Councillor Bev Esslinger said Thursday. “That’s what we’ve heard from Edmontonians and I’m committed to trying to get us there.”

The 2019 proposed increase breaks down as follows:

The budget covers 2019 – 2022 and the proposed tax increase drops each year after 2019.

READ MORE: LRT, Yellowhead, fixing roads mean big numbers for Edmonton capital budget

In 2020, the proposed tax increase is 2.7 per cent, with police not taking as big of an increase. A flat two per cent-increase is proposed in both 2021 and 2022. During those years, police will see their increase rolled back to one per cent.

Councillor Michael Walters has asked for details on the per capita full-time equivalent’s (FTE) ratio in Edmonton compared to other cities.

“It feels to me like our answer to every question is one more staff person. We have to really start addressing that. I think the sacred cow is probably our FTE count and we have to begin to figure that out,” Walters said.

“My position going in is I’m going to be hard pressed to support any staff increases at all until the program and service review is done. In fact, my goal is to come in under three (per cent) so it’s going to be a set of tough conversations for sure.”

Public consultations will be held regarding the proposed budget, which still needs city council approval.

The operating budget deals with the day-to-day costs required to run the city, including maintaining roads and public transit. Police, bylaw and fire rescue services are also included in the operating budget.

The city’s capital budget is for the infrastructure the city builds, such as roads, bridges and rec centres.

More information on both budgets can be found on the city’s website.

With files from Scott Johnston, 630 CHED.