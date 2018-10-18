LRT, Yellowhead, fixing roads mean big numbers for Edmonton capital budget

The numbers are big in the four-year capital budget that was released Thursday afternoon by the City of Edmonton.

It proposes spending $5.1 billion through 2022 and beyond. It recommends council spend roughly $1 billion a year (using up $4.3 billion), plus another $850 million in years following the four-year budget cycle.

Nearly half of the total amount covers projects city council has already approved, like LRT, Yellowhead Trail, Fort Edmonton Park and Blatchford. Since some projects, including LRT and Yellowhead, take longer than four years to complete, almost $1 billion will extend beyond the year 2023 to give council an overall budget of $5.2 billion.

The budget sticks to the current format of 45 per cent being used to fix roads, neighbourhoods and current infrastructure, with 55 per cent being used for planning and building future infrastructure.

After subtracting the already-dedicated money, there’s just $300 million left over four years for new growth projects that require specific funding, and $240 million for other new growth projects that don’t have any budget constraints associated with them.

“Edmonton, over the next decade, will have to deal with a growing population and service demands greater than in many Canadian cities, while simultaneously having to grapple with a growing but not high-performing economy,” the budget document reads.

“Added to this mix is that, in the next several years, interest rates are expected to rise to levels closer to historical averages. The city should, therefore, anticipate a medium-term upward trend in interest costs.”

The report also flags to council that future provincial funding is still very much an unknown.

