Edmonton mayor unveils five-point plan city’s ‘toughest budget in a decade’

Mayor Don Iveson expects to unveil a brand new approach to what he’s called “Edmonton’s toughest budget in a decade” on Tuesday morning.

Iveson gave a hint on Monday night about a five-point plan in a speech to the Financial Executives International Edmonton Chapter, in which he called on the city to change the way it does business in funding suburban growth, obtain a new deal from the province and put a cap on spending.

The plan is to put the brakes on the cost of expanding into the suburbs.

Population forecasts expect that the number of people in Edmonton could nearly double from the current 899,000 to 2.1 million.

This will be #YEG’s toughest budget in a decade. We’re all feeling the pressures of restraint. This is why I’m proposing a 5-point plan to keep Edmonton’s budget on track: https://t.co/JuZxjHJKsp #yegcc pic.twitter.com/YMom1m9lLX — Don Iveson (@doniveson) September 11, 2018

Based on a 2016 report, the city will end up spending $10.6 billion on new infrastructure, as well as long-term maintenance and eventual renewal for three soon-to-be built neighborhoods — Decoteau in the southeast, Riverview in the southwest and Horse Hills in the northeast — even with private developers spending $3.8 billion to build them.

“City analysis shows that new suburban growth has been significantly subsidized by existing taxpayers, and especially businesses,” Iveson wrote in an email to city council obtained by Global News. “It’s time to use different tools to fairly allocate the costs of growth such as rec centres, fire stations and key roadways.”

On Sept. 4, Iveson hinted to reporters during a break in the city council meeting that a special levy could be a solution for projects like the $200 million Lewis Farms recreation centre.

“For things that primarily serve one suburban part of the city, how does that area of the city contribute perhaps a little bit more so that the burden on the rest of the tax base is less? Those are some of the kinds of tools that were not available to us five or 10 years ago,” he told reporters.

Iveson will also outline attempts to obtain more money from the Notley government prior to the budget talks.

“Provincial infrastructure grants have been reduced while our city keeps growing,” Iveson said, calling for a new deal.

Iveson has also referred to the program and service review that the city has undergone looking for effective ways to trim spending.

Edmonton’s mayor is critical of decisions that were made in the Ralph Klein era when it came to money on roads, sewers and other infrastructure — spending on these areas fell behind at the time, he said.

“We must continue with our support of neighbourhood renewal, investments in Yellowhead Trail and expanding our LRT network to keep Edmonton moving,” he wrote.

City council must also limit new spending, Iveson cautioned.

He said various parties will be looking for more money but “any new spending must deliver long-term efficiencies and a return on investment for Edmonton taxpayers.”

Iveson will make the five points ahead of the budget debate.

Council will see the capital budget on Oct. 23 and the operating budget on Nov. 7.

A public hearing will take place on Nov. 15, when groups like the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce are expected to respond.

Budget deliberations will begin on Nov. 28.