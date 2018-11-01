Man apologizes, returns stolen Halloween decorations after seeing himself on the news

A California man has returned stolen Halloween decorations and provided a letter of apology after watching surveillance video of his alleged crime on the news.

CBS reports that surveillance cameras captured a man stealing Halloween decorations Saturday in the Los Angeles area, and his daughter joined him for at least one theft.

READ MORE: Man charged after video shows alleged robbery on police chief’s front doorstep

“First, I saw him and I thought: ‘Really? What a jerk, stealing Halloween decorations,’” a Valley Glen homeowner, identified as Diana, told CBS.

“And then his little girl ran up, and I just thought, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ Really, that’s such a horrible role model.’”

Footage of the incidents were broadcast Tuesday. Some stolen items had been returned to at least one home owner by Wednesday.

There was also an apology letter waiting on Diana’s doorstep.

Please forgive me for my actions … your items have been returned. I am so embarrassed,” the letter read.

“I know how it looks in the video, but believe me, I’m not a bad person. I’m just a dad that didn’t have enough money to buy a pumpkin. It was a moment that I fully regret. I’m sorry. Please don’t press any charges. I’ve already lost my job.”

READ MORE: Porch pirate or prank? Langley woman’s package stolen, then returned with apologetic note

Diana told CBS she had no intention of prosecuting the alleged thief.

“I’m really glad that he returned the things. I’m really glad that he obviously feels so much remorse,” she said.