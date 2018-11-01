Kitchener-Waterloo chamber to host 20 residents as part of annual family doctor recruitment drive

The Greater Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce will host 20 medical residents this weekend as part of its annual recruiting drive.

Sixteen family practice residents and four emergency medicine residents, along with their partners, will be in town as the chamber of commerce attempts to showcase the Kitchener-Waterloo area as an attractive place to continue their medical careers.

“While residents tour medical facilities to meet and speak with local family practitioners, their partners tour the community and have opportunity to explore employment opportunities with local business and community leaders,” Mark Christensen of WalterFedy, chair of the organizing committee, said in a statement.

This will be the 20th year the chamber of commerce has held its recruiting drive.

Since the initiative began in 1998, the chamber of commerce has assisted in recruiting more than 200 family doctors to Kitchener, Waterloo and Wilmot.

When the initiative first started, over 40,000 people were without a family doctor. Today, that number now stands at 20,000.