Dirt biker in life-threatening condition after 2 crashes in lower Hamilton

A 25-year-old Hamilton man is fighting for his life after not one, but two crashes in Hamilton Wednesday, Oct. 31, both involving a dirt bike.

The first crash was reported about 9 p.m. on Gage Avenue North near King Street East.

A car was trying to turn left onto Dunsmure Road when a dirt bike attempted to pass it on the left and a collision took place.

The motorcycle slid about 40 metres and at some point, the rider’s helmet came off.

He fled the scene and left the helmet behind.

A few minutes later, Hamilton police say there was a second collision at the intersection of King Street West at John Street South.

A pickup truck was struck in the rear passenger side by the same motorcycle involved in the earlier collision.

The rider was rushed to hospital with head, neck and back injuries.

The Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit is investigating and wants to hear from anyone with information about either crash.

Charges are pending and could include dangerous driving, fail to remain and impaired driving, police say.