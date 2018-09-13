Hamilton police investigating whether street racing played role in overnight crash

Hamilton police are offering a bit more information about an overnight crash that closed Ottawa Street North between Barton and Burlington streets for several hours.

A white Audi slammed into a concrete pole near Beach Road about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13.

Despite the damage, the two people who were in the car, a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Hamilton, only had minor injuries and were checked out at hospital.

Police are investigating reports that a motorcycle may have been involved, but have not determined what role it played.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seek witnesses of apparent street racing crash in Westdale

Reports from the scene mentioned witnesses who suggested the two vehicles may have been racing.

READ MORE: Two Hamilton men charged with dangerous driving in fatal street racing crash

The Hamilton Police Service has not yet commented on other reports that a man on a dirt bike has been trying to “bait” police into pursuing him.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses.