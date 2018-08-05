Hamilton police seek witnesses of apparent street racing crash in Westdale

Hamilton police are seeking witnesses to an apparent street racing crash in Westdale that sent a teenager to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they received reports that a vehicle had crashed into an apartment building at 747 King St. W. at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police that a 2007 grey-coloured Infiniti appeared to be racing another vehicle while travelling westbound over Highway 403 from Dundurn Street.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Infiniti lost control of his vehicle, left the road and collided with the apartment building, knocking down part of the brick wall.

Serious single car crash on King St W west of Hwy 403 in Hamilton. Teenage male passenger was trapped for an hour and a half, driver fled on foot. Patient transported to trauma centre but was conscious. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/rJwYhzxEID — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 4, 2018

The other vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene.

Police say the driver of the Infiniti fled the scene on foot, while a 17-year-old male passenger was trapped inside.

Firefighters extracted the teen, who was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamilton Police Detective Constable Jaimi Bannon at 905-546-4753 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.