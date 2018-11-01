City of Kawartha Lakes OPP searching for missing Omemee man

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are currently searching for a man from Omemee.

Corey McAughey, 27, was last seen on Wednesday around mid-afternoon in the village.

“Police are looking to verify his well-being,” OPP stated.

McAughey is described as approximately six-foot tall, 200 pounds, with shaved brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt and red high-top running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at (705) 324-6741 or the Provincial Communications Center at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at: www.khcs.ca.