First train rolls into Churchill after a long anticipated wait

After more than a year of waiting, Churchill residents were surprised Wednesday evening to hear sounds of a train rolling into their community.

Residents expected the train to arrive today, but the change of plans was not a disappointment for the community.

Heard a familiar (unfamiliar?) sound of a whistle… booked it to the station, and there it was! The first train to arrive in Churchill in 17 months! We are a railway town again!! pic.twitter.com/RBxBdiLhQ7 — ᔫ ᔅᑐᕖᕐ Joe Stover (@joechurchill) November 1, 2018

Artic Gateway, the company who bought the railroad assets posted on Facebook, “All the hard work is paying off. So happy to see the community there to greet us. We are grateful for the support on this important step forward.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Churchill today to help celebrate the finish of the rail line repairs.

The community has planned a street party as part of the celebration with the Prime Minister.

Previously, the only way to enter or leave Churchill since the flooding in the spring of 2017 was a pricey flight.