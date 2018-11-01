$10M donation to AHS’ Northern Alberta Urology Centre to advance research, enhance patient care

The University Hospital Foundation announced Wednesday it has received a massive donation that will help advance research and improve patient care at Alberta Health Services’ Northern Alberta Urology Centre.

Dianne and Irving Kipnes are donating $10-million to the centre, whose website says it “provides a state-of-the-art, single point of access to ambulatory urological services” like clinics, cystoscopy, lithotripsy, urodynamics and treatment for prostate cancer and other forms of cancer.

Irving Kipnes explained why he felt it was important for he and his wife to decide on the endowment.

“This is just a continuation of where we’ve been involved, especially with the Kaye (Edmonton) Clinic and urology and the early access clinic and the treatments that Dianne is able to get at the urology side of this, and my history with prostate cancer,” he said.

“It’s just a continuation of what’s important.”

Kipnes added that he’s also raised money for the clinic and said it’s “world class.”

Dianne Kipnes expanded on why the donation was important to her.

“We talked today about prostate cancer and the importance of that and it seemed a bit male-dominated, but I probably use this clinic more than anybody else,” she said.

“I’ve had complications after my cancer treatment and this has made such a difference to my life.”

READ MORE: Lymphedema research gets $5 million dollar boost

The facility’s name will now be The Dianne and Irving Kipnes Urology Centre.

“it’s quite thrilling,” Dianne Kipnes said of the name change. “It was very exciting… we’re very proud.”

Global Edmonton sports anchor John Sexsmith, who has been treated for prostate cancer, was at the funding announcement and spoke about what the centre means to him.

“I met a lot of great people, experienced a lot of great things,” he said. “Thanks to the many health-care professionals — they care.”

The Kipnes’ helped fund the urology centre’s construction before it opened. Since then, the centre has treated about 52,000 people from central and northern Alberta each year.

READ MORE: New Edmonton urology clinic a ‘game changer’ for men’s health

Watch below: On June 14, 2017, Su-Ling Goh looked at the impact a new urology clinic in Edmonton can have and tells us about a study looking into depression among hospital patients.

Dianne Kipnes said she and her husband aren’t just donating money to support the care; they also care deeply about research.

“We have brilliant researchers here and brilliant doctors and we need to support them and we need to encourage them — not just to treat us, but to find some of the solutions.”