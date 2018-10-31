Your Halloween candy wrappers can be put to good use, experts say

Instead of putting your Halloween chocolate wrappers out with the garbage, there is another option — they can be re-used.

Retail operations sustainability specialist with London Drugs, Maury McCausland says it’s simple.

“[Residents] can bring them into any London Drugs in British Columbia and we’ll take care of them,” McCausland said.

“Right now they’re going to waste energy,” McCausland added, “but we’re looking at possibly finding out a way of actually recycling these materials that have never been recycled before.”

The program is in partnership with Recycle BC, and accepts other flexible plastic packaging, too, like potato chip and deli meat bags.

He said it’s not just a Halloween recycle program, but year-round.

The goal is to keep litter out of oceans and landfills.

