October 31, 2018 4:24 pm

Conservation authority issues water safety warning for Durham Region

The Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority is warning Durham residents to stay away from all watercourses, such as Lake Ontario (pictured), as the heavy rainfall may cause dangerous conditions.

The conservation authority presiding over Durham Region is warning residents to stay away from all watercourses, such as Lake Ontario and creeks in the area, as these may be flowing higher than normal with this week’s heavy rainfall.

The Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority (CLOCA) has issued a water-safety warning, saying the rain, which began Tuesday,may cause elevated water levels, fast-flowing water and slippery conditions.

The rain is expected to continue into the weekend. During that time, the conservation authority asks people to also stay away from bridges, culverts and dams.

CLOCA says this will be in effect through Sunday, and that it will continue to monitor bodies of water in the area and provide updates.

