Elderly woman struck by vehicle in southwest Edmonton dies in hospital

An 85-year-old woman died in hospital Tuesday, nearly two weeks after she was struck by a vehicle in southwest Edmonton.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, police were called to the Heritage Park Towers parking lot in the area of 29 Avenue and 109 Street.

Police said the woman was walking through the parking lot with her 61-year-old daughter when they were both struck by a 2010 Dodge Journey.

Both women were taken to hospital. The 85-year-old woman’s injuries were serious, while her daughter’s injuries were non-life-threatening. The 61-year-old woman was released from hospital on Friday, Oct. 26.

The 85-year-old’s condition continued to deteriorate and died in hospital on Tuesday, police said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old woman driving the Dodge Journey was not injured.

Police said the Major Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate.