Eighteen-year-old driver killed in Whiteshell rollover
A man from a small community in eastern Manitoba is dead after a single vehicle rollover in the Whiteshell, say Lac du Bonnet RCMP.
RCMP took the call Tuesday morning. They found the vehicle off the road, partially submerged in water, on Provincial Road 307, north of Highway 44.
READ MORE: Winnipeg driver killed in highway rollover near Portage la Prairie
The lone occupant, an 18-year-old man from St. Georges, was found a short distance from the vehicle and pronounced dead.
Since the driver was working at the time of the rollover, Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is involved in the investigation, which is ongoing.
WATCH: SUV crashes through Portage Avenue tanning salon
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.