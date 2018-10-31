Eighteen-year-old driver killed in Whiteshell rollover

A man from a small community in eastern Manitoba is dead after a single vehicle rollover in the Whiteshell, say Lac du Bonnet RCMP.

RCMP took the call Tuesday morning. They found the vehicle off the road, partially submerged in water, on Provincial Road 307, north of Highway 44.

The lone occupant, an 18-year-old man from St. Georges, was found a short distance from the vehicle and pronounced dead.

Since the driver was working at the time of the rollover, Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is involved in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Lac Du Bonnet #rcmpmb respond to a single-vehicle rollover on PR 307, 1 km north of #MBHwy44 in the Whiteshell. The driver & lone occupant, an 18yo male from St. Georges, was ejected from the vehicle & pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation continuing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 31, 2018

